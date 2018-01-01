Jenna Dewan introduces new boyfriend to her parents

Actress Jenna Dewan's romance with boyfriend Steve Kazee is heating up after introducing her new man to her parents.

The beauty went public with her relationship with Tony Award winner in late October (18), six months after separating from her Step Up co-star Channing Tatum after nearly nine years of marriage, and on Wednesday (12Dec18), she took her family to support Steve at the launch of a holiday production of Love Actually Live.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jenna was joined by her mother, Nancy Lee Bursch, and her stepfather, Claude Brooks Smith, at the show in Beverly Hills, California, where they sat front and centre and cheered on Kazee.

They also joined the cast and crew at the event's after-party, where Steve and Jenna openly embraced and kissed, while the actor greeted Nancy with a hug.

The couple's latest public display of affection comes days after Steve admitted he was "very happy" in his personal and professional life.

"I'm very happy at the moment, it's a good holiday right now. It's a good Christmas this year," he told ET. "You know, it's a very good holiday this year. I've had my birthday - October 30th - so I get sort of Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, it's been perfect this year and that's all I can say."

Jenna recently opened up about how she managed to bounce back following the breakdown of her marriage to Channing, insisting she wouldn't have been able to move on had she not allowed herself to "grieve" the end of their union.

"People are like, 'How do you get through this (divorce)?' I didn't run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve," she told Cosmopolitan magazine earlier this month (Dec18).

However, she remained hopeful for her future, adding, "I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself. And then I think you sort of transmute that out to attract the right partner. I think that people who are meant to be sort of find each other."

She isn't the only one back on the dating scene - Channing has been romancing pop star Jessie J for the past two months.