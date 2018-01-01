Emily Blunt: 'I want my children to adopt my Mary Poppins accent'

English actress Emily Blunt is hopeful her children will parrot the proper accent she adopted for her role as magical nanny Mary Poppins.

The A Quiet Place actress, who has two daughters with American actor John Krasinski, raises the children in New York, and she's hoping her role in Mary Poppins Returns rubs off on her girls.

"(Mary Poppins' accent is) beyond British, (she is), like, posher than my mother", Blunt tells Press Association. "I am (hoping it will rub off on them), although I don't think I have a prayer because they live in Brooklyn surrounded by American children and their American dad."

Emily did initially impress her children because they believed she could fly, but she had to explain to them it was only for the movie.

"Now they think I can fly, so that is awesome," she adds. "I did have to say that I couldn't and then (daughter) Hazel was like, 'How did you do it then?' And I said, 'We had cables and they actually put a little harness on her and they floated her around'."

However, the flying was not as magical for Blunt, and left her in pain and fearing she could be gravely injured.

"I had shin splints the whole way through this film," she says. "You know that feeling where you go for a run and you haven't run for a while? That is what I felt throughout Mary Poppins. I was worried I was going to fall, I was worried the wire would break and I would be that person..., 'Can you believe how Emily Blunt died?' I really thought about it for a second. I was like, 'This could be how I go!'"