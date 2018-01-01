Romeo Miller shortlisted for Bad Boys 3 - report

Rapper/actor Romeo Miller has reportedly in the running to land his dream role alongside "idols" Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys 3.

The son of hip-hop legend Master P took to Instagram this week (begs10Dec18) to share the exciting news with fans, claiming he had passed the initial round of auditions and was one step closer to joining the cast.

Romeo shared a snap of the email he had received inviting him back for another reading on his Instagram Story timeline, and revealed he would be taking some time to "study" hard.

"Get call back opportunity to work alongside your idols Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, you go study and go ghost (go silent online) (sic)," he wrote on the post, according to The Shade Room.

"These kind of calls and emails is what makes it worth it though," he added.

Few details about the long-awaited Bad Boys II sequel have been released since Will and Martin confirmed they had officially signed on last month (Nov18), but the project, titled Bad Boys for Life, is set to be directed by rising filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

It was also recently reported that actor Joe Pantoliano, who starred in the original Bad Boys in 1995 and reprised his role as Captain Conrad Howard for 2003's Bad Boys II, would also be returning for the sequel, which is expected to begin production in early 2019 ahead of a 2020 release.

Bad Boys for Life will feature Will back as Miami Police Department Detective Mike Lowrey, opposite Martin as his partner, Detective Marcus Burnett.

It's not yet known if Gabrielle Union will be involved in the new movie; she was introduced as Martin's onscreen sister, Special Agent Sydney 'Syd' Burnett in Bad Boys II, and is currently shooting a TV spin-off, set in Los Angeles.