Emily Blunt's Mary Poppins is partly inspired by Princess Margaret

Emily Blunt perfected her speech for Mary Poppins Returns by creating a "weird amalgamation" of Britain's Princess Margaret and actress Rosalind Russell's character in 1940 movie His Girl Friday.

The Brit steps into the role made famous by Julie Andrews in the 1964 classic for the new Mary Poppins sequel, but she decided against revisiting the original film in preparation for the shoot, because she didn't want her version to be an impression of the great Dame's performance.

Instead, Emily read the P. L. Travers books the stories are based on.

"I didn't have any of the details of what she (Andrews) did with the character in my head, I just had the sort of lasting impact of the joy bomb that the original was," she told The Associated Press. "That was very helpful. I just read the books."

Blunt also worked on altering her voice to suit her take on the posh part: "I wanted her to speak very quickly because I wanted her to have that impact where she almost renders people speechless, so that they're helpless but to comply with what she wants," she explained.

"It's like she gives them no time to think. You're almost not quite sure if she's planting a seed or not and you're like, 'Wait, is there an enigmatic master plan afoot?'"

Emily's performance has already earned her nominations for both the 2019 Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, but the recognition isn't a surprise to her director, Rob Marshall, because he knew immediately that she would make the perfect Poppins, after previously working together on another movie musical, Into the Woods.

"It was the quickest, fastest idea. I knew in one second who it was," Rob said of casting the role of the beloved nanny. "She had all the requirements. She's so fearless. I just knew that she would make it her own."

Emily was equally as excited about the job, although she was well aware of how tall a task it was.

"I knew I had my work cut out for me just because of how extraordinary the original was and how beautiful Julie was in the original," she shared. "But I knew that if I was going to take a big swing and carve out new space for myself, if I do it under Rob's guidance, I'd be all right. He's kind of a magician. He's a bit of a Mary Poppins himself."

She couldn't be happier with the way the finished film has turned out, and she hopes fans of the original will be just as thrilled as she is when it opens in theatres next week (begs17Dec18).

"Everyone is always trying to do the next thing, the new thing...," she said. "And I think we need nostalgic moments in our lives."