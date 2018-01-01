Kanye West accuses Drake of threatening his family as feud escalates

Kanye West has accused Drake of threatening his family after escalating his feud with the Canadian rapper in an explosive Twitter rant.

The long-running bad feeling between the two musicians, which came to a head when Drake mocked Kanye and his Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 sneaker line on French Montana's No Stylist track, was reignited on Thursday night (13Dec18), when Kanye tweeted that Drake had asked to clear a sample used on his 2009 song Say What's Real.

After several tweets in which he demanded an apology from Drake, Kanye told fans he had settled his beef with the rapper, but had still refused to clear the sample.

However, just hours later, Kanye returned to the social media site with more than 80 tweets, in which he accused the God's Plan star of threatening him and his family - wife Kim Kardashian and their three children North, Saint and Chicago.

"Drake called trying to threatened me (sic)," he tweeted. "So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect— So cut the tough talk... Never threatened north and saint and Chicago’s daddy bro."

"He be texting people I know like it’s cool But won’t sit and talk with me. When I go through s**t he f**ks with me and I’m his idol. I’m the guy with the pink polo that made a way for him... There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat."

Labelling Drake a "bully", Kanye added: "I never been bullied in my life and I never will be... I’m up for talking. We need to show all of these fans that black men can talk without someone ending up dead or in jail."

Kanye also revealed Drake had texted his mother-in-law Kris Jenner but hasn't contacted him directly.

He continued to take aim at Travis Scott, who shares a daughter with Kim's sister Kylie Jenner, for his track Sicko Mode on his latest album Astroworld. Appearing to refer to a diss in the tune, Kanye tweeted Drake: "How you gone be on Trav’s song coming at me. Trav should have never allowed that. F**k that sickomode song Family first and always.”

“Trav is my family and let this met throw sneak disses at me for clout. People sold their souls You gotta a number one record but you got it by letting this dude diss your brother in law. I hit Trav earlier today Now he just hit me More threats."

Kanye later deleted several of his tweets about Travis, and backtracked somewhat as he wrote: "I actually like sickomode but I don’t like that that is was sneak disses (sic)."

Neither Travis nor Drake have responded to Kanye's Twitter rant.