Chris Pratt makes Katherine Schwarzenegger romance Instagram official

Chris Pratt publicly confirmed his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger on Thursday (13Dec18) by sharing a sweet Instagram post to celebrate her birthday.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor has been linked to author Katherine, the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, since June, when they were spotted enjoying a picnic date, and subsequent paparazzi snaps have showed them locking lips, meeting up with her father and her brother Patrick, and celebrating Halloween with his ex-wife Anna Faris and their six-year-old son Jack.

Chris officially confirmed their relationship on Thursday to celebrate Katherine’s 29th birthday on Instagram by sharing a collage of snaps, including one photo of him kissing her on the cheek and another of them both wearing sheet face masks.

"Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care," he gushed in the caption, followed by love heart, champagne and cake emojis.

Katherine responded in the comments section, writing, "I love you" with three love heart emojis, while Patrick posted five heart emojis in reply.

Chris' Avengers: Infinity War co-star Gwyneth Paltrow also weighed on, simply adding, "Awwwww" in the comments, while Chelsea Handler wrote, "That's sweet, you guys. So sweet."

The Terminator star Arnold also made his own collage of throwback snaps to celebrate Katherine's birthday, and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday @KSchwarzenegger. Today is all about you, but I want you to know you make me proud every single day. I love you."

Chris referenced his relationship with Katherine for the first time in November, when he reposted her Instagram message in which she asked for people to donate to a fundraising campaign for her former tutor Will Thach to help him rebuild his home after it was destroyed in the California wildfires. Chris reportedly donated $1,000 (£794) to the cause, while her parents gave $5,000 (£3,900) each.

Chris and Anna separated in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, and their divorce was finalised in October.