Kim Kardashian sides with husband Kanye West in Drake feud

Kim Kardashian has pledged her support for husband Kanye West amid his feud with rapper Drake.

Kanye hit headlines on Thursday night (13Dec18) when he took to Twitter to slam Drake after he asked to clear the Kanye sample he had used on his 2009 song Say What's Real. While the pair appeared to have put their differences aside after Kanye's initial tweets, the father-of-three returned to Twitter in the early hours of Friday to accuse the God's Plan star of threatening his family.

Kim has now had her say on the scandal, tweeting Drake: "Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake."

She continued to back her spouse as she wrote: "My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world."

Drake has seemingly brushed off Kanye's earlier tweets by posting five crying with laughter emojis on his Instagram Stories.

It's not the first time Kanye has caused controversy with his remarks. In April, Kanye was slammed by fans after suggesting slavery was "a choice" for African-Americans during an appearance on TMZ Live.

The aftermath of the interview was covered in Kim's family reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with the star admitting to friend Jonathan Cheban she was initially upset when she heard the comments.

"I rushed home, I was hysterically crying," she said. "So I go home... he's totally fine."

"(I) can't control what he says" she added. "(He) loves being ramped up, (It makes him feel) powerful."

Kim also explained Kanye didn't understand why people were so upset over the controversial comments because he's "always said crazy s**t (and) that's why (he's Kanye)."