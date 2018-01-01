Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex share first Christmas card

British royals Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have marked their first Christmas with a card offering a behind the scenes snap of their wedding day.

The newlyweds, who are expecting their first child next spring, have marked their first Yuletide as a married couple with a card revealing a peek at the private wedding celebrations held at Frogmore House in May.

In the black and white image, the couple are photographed from behind as they enjoy a huge firework display in the grounds of the Windsor country estate.

In the snap, taken by photographer Chris Allerton, Meghan, 37, in dressed in the white halter-neck Stella McCartney gown she wore the party, and has her arm wrapped around 34-year-old Harry, who is holding her hand.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May," a royal spokesperson said in a statement.

Fans of the royals were quick to share their approval of the photo on social media.

"What a beautiful photo of such a happy couple!" tweeted one. While another added: "Beautiful ending to an unforgettable wedding. Loving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

It comes as the couple plans to relocate to nearby Grade II-listed Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor Estate, early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child.

The image was released on the same day as Prince William and the Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge also shared their annual Christmas card featuring them and their children, George, five, Charlotte, three, Louis, seven months.