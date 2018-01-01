Milo Ventimiglia unbothered by This Is Us Golden Globes snub

Milo Ventimiglia is unconcerned by the lack of Golden Globes nominations for his show This Is Us.

The actor, who plays Jack Pearson on the hit NBC show, reacted to the drama of not receiving any nominations at the 2019 Golden Globes at the premiere of his new film Second Act.

Fans were shocked when the show, which received three nominations in 2018, including Sterling K. Brown’s historic win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama, failed to win a single nod,

“It’s the way that it is,” the 41-year-old told Variety. “What matters most to me is how happy my crew is filming, how satisfied our bosses are, and the conversations that continue to happen from the audience. That’s what matters the most to me. Being recognised by larger groups is great, but I don’t hang my hat on it.”

Milo has twice been nominated for an Emmy Award, in 2017 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and in 2018 he lost out to Sterling who took home the award, making him the first black actor to win the category in almost two decades.

But he remains philosophical about the value of awards and insisted he's more appreciative of direct compliments about his work.

“I’ve never been one to look forward to awards or nominations because I think ultimately it diminishes a lot of hard work of people that aren’t in the categories of awards, so for me, it’s like, it doesn’t really matter," he insisted. "If someone walks up and says, ‘Hey I love the show, or I love your movie, or I love your work,’ great. That’s what means the most to me.”

On Tuesday, This Is Us picked up two nominations at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Milo's co-star Sterling.