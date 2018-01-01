Claire Foy and Chuck Lorre land special Critics' Choice Awards

British actress Claire Foy will be feted with the #SeeHer honour at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards in recognition of her strong female roles.

The Crown star will follow in the footsteps of previous recipients Viola Davis and Gal Gadot when she picks up the special prize, which officials at the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) launched in 2016 to have all women and girls more accurately portrayed in the media by 2020.

"We are very honored to recognize this acclaimed actress with our third annual #SeeHer Award," reads a statement issued by ANA boss Bob Liodice.

"Claire has delivered many powerful, compelling performances on TV and film, including The Crown, The Girl in the Spider's Web and First Man. Her portrayals of such strong female characters is an inspiration for our movement."

Claire is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for First Man, the Neil Armstrong biopic in which she played his wife, Janet, opposite Ryan Gosling as the legendary astronaut.

Meanwhile, TV mogul Chuck Lorre, the creator of hit shows like The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, and Michael Douglas' new series The Kominsky Method, is also set for a special night as he will be presented with the Critics' Choice Creative Achievement Award.

Sharing the news on Friday (14Dec18), Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) President Joey Berlin states: "The Big Bang Theory has been called the most successful television comedy ever, so it seems like the perfect time to honor Chuck as that show gets ready to ride off into the sunset...

"For a quarter of a century Chuck has been keeping us in stitches with comedies of remarkable hilarity and consistency, delighting viewers and critics alike."

The Big Bang Theory is set to end after its upcoming 12th season.

The Critics' Choice Awards will take place in Santa Monica, California on 13 January (19).