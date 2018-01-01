Saoirse Ronan: 'Fake news was a problem in Tudor times as well'

Saoirse Ronan has drawn parallels between the story of her new film Mary Queen of Scots and today's climate of "fake news".

Saoirse takes on the role of doomed queen Mary Stuart opposite Margot Robbie as her cousin, the formidable Queen Elizabeth I.

Although the action is set more than 500 years ago, the Oscar-nominated star is adamant what happened then isn't so dissimilar to problems facing the modern world.

"I think it's just that whole issue that we're dealing with now with 'fake news' and stories being warped in order to suit one political side or the other. That's exactly what happens in Mary's case," she explained to Vulture.

"The Casket letters that eventually lead to Mary's death were essentially copied and edited by William Cecil, whom Guy Pearce plays. He just had it out for Mary from the very beginning and really hated her, and would stop at nothing to destroy her. And he actually did: He took private letters that she had sent to a personal friend of hers and confidantes, and he changed them. He actually edited the letters and made it seem as though she was plotting to kill Elizabeth while she was under house arrest. That's the kind of barbarity that we're experiencing right now, especially in the U.S."

For the filming, Margot and Saoirse decided not to interact with each other, only crossing over on one day to film their single joint scene.

And to stay in character even further, Saoirse held back from even asking what was going on in the Australian star's scenes.

"I think that was the point: It needed to feel like I was sort of desperate to see what was going on, on the other side," the 24-year-old said. "But it was important to stay away from that. I had never experimented in that way before, by staying away from the other actor, and not being involved in what they were doing."