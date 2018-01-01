Jennifer Aniston was 'hurt by false pregnancy reports'

Jennifer Aniston was reportedly left "hurt" after seeing a report in a U.S. magazine which claimed she was pregnant with her ex-husband Brad Pitt's baby.

A cover article published in Star magazine alleged the former Friends star was expecting Brad's child and even illustrated the story with a recreated "sonogram" picture. Reps for the former couple, who divorced in 2005, denied the report. However, according to editors at Heat magazine, Jennifer was devastated by the fabricated tale.

"Jen was truly shocked when she saw that cover," a source told the publication. "She's used to reading crazy stuff about herself... but to see claims of her and Brad actually having a baby and showing off an ultrasound picture was a step beyond anything she'd seen before."

In small print under the fake sonogram, the editors wrote, "It's a recreation," while the article falsely claimed: "She's been telling her friends that she's pregnant - and that they can't wait to meet their baby."

The 49-year-old actress' spokesperson dismissed the report as a "complete fabrication" while Brad's rep added that it was "baseless". And while Brad and Jennifer are reportedly back on speaking terms, with the Dumplin' star allegedly even inviting the 54-year-old to her upcoming 50th birthday party, there's no suggestion that the former couple will rekindle their romance.

"He was the love of her life and everyone knows that they tried very hard to have kids. So, you can't blame Jennifer for having her feelings stirred up by this," the insider added.

Jennifer has previously hinted at her struggle to conceive with ex-husband Justin Theroux.

"No one considers how sensitive that might be for (my) partner and me," she explained in an interview with InStyle U.S. in August. "They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally."