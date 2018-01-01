Keira Knightley found it ‘easy’ to create chemistry with Colette co-star Dominic West

Keira Knightley didn’t struggle to create chemistry with the “very charming” Dominic West.

The pair play a married couple in their latest film Colette, which sees Keira portray the French writer Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette and Dominic her husband Willy.

Luckily, the actress had no problem building up a rapport with her co-star.

“Finding those moments where you can see the chemistry between them really working, I found that it’s very easy when you get on with somebody, and we did get on a lot,” Keira smiled to Deadline. “He is naturally very charming, he’s f**king funny, but what I love about him as an actor is, he’s not frightened to play these roles that should be - and are, in many ways - horrific. Just feeding off that kind of energy was great, and like me, he likes delivering the dialogue at speed.”

The film tells the story of Colette, who grows tired of her husband taking credit for the novels she writes, and begins to express a further desire for independence, while also conducting extramarital affairs with women.

And for Keira, Colette embodied one of her favourite characters to date.

“What I love about her is I suddenly realised that I’d played very few women who I find inspiring,” the 33-year-old considered. “I really found her inspiring to play, and I hope that people find her inspiring to watch because she was a woman that lived bravely and without shame, and lived her truth. If you go later in her life, she’s definitely not a saint, but I loved the opportunity of playing somebody who is not perfect, who is courageous and who makes a space for herself in a world that actually didn’t have a space for her.”