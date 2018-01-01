Malin Akerman 'floating' after marrying Jack Donnelly

Malin Akerman is still "floating" after marrying British actor, Jack Donnelly.

The 40-year-old Billions star wed her fiance on 1 December (18) in a beachside ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, surrounded by their family and friends.

And Malin couldn't help but gush about her new role as wife, and sweetly confessed being married to Jack "feels right".

“I’m still floating from the wedding,” she told People. “It’s great. It feels different, for sure it does. To be honest with you, it just feels like that last piece of the puzzle just clicked and it feels right.”

The couple was first spotted sharing a passionate kiss in March last year in Puerto Rico while on vacation, and later confirmed their romance.

Malin, who counted best friend Michelle Monaghan as one of the guests at the wedding, praised Jack for bringing out the best in her.

"When you meet someone who just, without sounding cheesy, but kind of completes you, you just feel like you can be the best version of yourself. You don’t have to change. They bring out the best in you, and vice versa. It just feels right. He’s a good, good man. Very good man," she gushed.

Despite getting emotional on the big day, she said there was "a lot more laughter than there were tears".

"The whole thing was just amazing,” Malin added. “I think looking out over the whole sea of friends that have come all that way to be with you, it’s the best thing ever to have everyone that you love in one room.”

The actress also got a heartwarming surprise the day before the wedding, as she was serenaded by her five-year-old son.

Sebastian, from her first marriage to The Petalstones drummer Roberto Zincone, sang a song he had made up himself, called That Part of Your Heart, to his mother and soon-to-be step-dad.

"It wasn’t just like a kid getting up and being cute. It was a rock song, and it was awesome. It blew everyone’s mind," she gushed.