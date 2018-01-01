Ashton Kutcher gifts Dax Shepard a personalised shower curtain

Ashton Kutcher gifted Dax Shepard a shower curtain with his face on it.

Dax shared the hilarious Christmas present he received from his close friend, and The Ranch co-star, in a post on Instagram. Holding up the shower curtain, which is emblazoned with a sweet snap of Ashton and his wife Mila Kunis, Dax shared the gift with his followers.

“What a generous Christmas gift from the Kunis-Kutcher family,” he captioned the picture that showed him and Ashton posing alongside the curtain. "A beautiful shower curtain for the attic(t) bathroom!”

Dax, 43, and Ashton previously worked together on MTV prank show Punk’d, and the father-of-two has recently joined Ashton's Netflix comedy series, The Ranch.

Their wives - Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis - have also been friends for years, and starred alongside each other in films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Bad Moms.

The Frozen star previously opened about the “foursome’s” close bond while talking to Entertainment Tonight.

"(Dax and Ashton) fell in love (on Punk’d) and they remained friends, and I was just lucky enough to work with Mila on (Forgetting Sarah Marshall),” Kristen said. “We became great friends and that contributed to Bad Moms. But yes, we love (each other). It's a very nice foursome, and we have kids the same age. They're good people."

She also sweetly revealed her favourite thing about her friend, who is mother to two children – four-year-old daughter Wyatt, and son Dimitri, two.

"She's incredibly unchanged by Hollywood and so down to earth," Kristen gushed.

The Good Place star is also mum to two kids - Lincoln, five, and Delta, three.