Cold War is hot stuff at European Film Awards

Director Pawel Pawlikowski’s black-and-white drama Cold War was the big winner at the 31st annual European Film Awards in Seville, Spain on Saturday night (15Dec18).
The acclaimed movie, which is considered the only Oscars Best Foreign Language Film competition for Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, was named Best European Film, while Pawlikowski walked away with Best Director and Best Screenplay honours and his leading lady, Joanna Kulig, picked up the Best European Actress prize.
The director, who previously picked up the EFA's top prize for Ida in 2014, had to collect Kulig's award as she was too pregnant to attend the prizegiving.
Another big winner was Armando Iannucci, who claimed the European Comedy gong for The Death of Stalin. He took the stage and joked about the controversy surrounding his film, stating, "You’re all very brave; this movie was banned in Russia so don’t eat or touch anything."
Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes collected the European Achievement in World Cinema prize Award and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino scored the Peoples Choice Award for Call Me By Your Name.
The full list of 2018 EFA winners is:
EUROPEAN FILM
Cold War
EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY
Bergman - A Year In A Life
EUROPEAN DIRECTOR
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD
Call Me By Your Name
EUROPEAN SHORT FILM
The Years
EUROPEAN COMEDY
The Death Of Stalin
EUROPEAN ACTRESS
Joanna Kulig, Cold War
EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 2018
Another Day Of Life
EUROPEAN DISCOVERY – PRIX FIPRESCI
Girl, director Lukas Dhont
EUROPEAN ACTOR
Marcello Fonte, Dogman
EUROPEAN CO-PRODUCTION AWARD
Konstantinos Kontovrakis & Giorgos Karnavas