Robert De Niro urged Bradley Cooper to direct

Robert De Niro encouraged Bradley Cooper to direct after the A Star is Born actor tried to pitch him a movie.

Cooper made his debut behind the camera in the acclaimed A Star is Born remake and now admits his acting hero was one of the first people to urge him to consider directing.

"I tried to get him to do this movie, Limitless, and combine two characters," Bradley tells The Hollywood Reporter. "That was the first time I tried to cast a movie, even though I wasn’t the director, and I went to see him in his hotel room. I was pitching him the whole thing and then he wound up saying yes, which blew my mind because he was my hero. After that movie, he said he thought I should direct."

And when he eventually decided to take the leap, he had more encouragement from another super-famous friend - Clint Eastwood, who was initially attached to direct A Star is Born with Beyonce as his leading lady.

The veteran has now seen the film and he's very impressed with Cooper's debut: "I’ve seen his picture, he showed it to me," Eastwood said at the premiere of his new film The Mule, which also features Cooper. "He did a great job. I’m proud of him. It was in the right hands."

A Star is Born was one of the biggest critical and commercial hits of the year and it has already picked up a handful of top awards nominations for Cooper as director and star and Lady Gaga, his leading lady.