Sophia Bush: 'I'll tell the truth even when my voice shakes'

Sophia Bush has vowed to always tell the truth.

The 36-year-old actress hit headlines last year (17) when she was one of the One Tree Hill cast members who accused show creator Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment. The claims, which Schwahn has never spoken about, came as the #MeToo movement took hold of Hollywood.

And reflecting on her decision to come forward with her own experience of harassment in the industry, Sophia explained her motivation to fans on Instagram.

"I will always tell, and have always told, the truth. Even when my voice shakes," she wrote. "If you have chosen not to listen to the frank, clear conversations I’ve had on the topic over the last year, that’s on you. Your lack of attention - to me and to ALL of the women who tell their stories into the void - doesn’t mean that we haven’t been screaming all along."

She continued her post by writing: "The grace with which I’ve chosen to handle this, the deep learning I’ve done in the wake of my experience (shout out to the magnificent folks at @onsiteworkshops) that I take as sacred, and a responsibility to offer other women? Do not forget that my ‘titanium spine,’ as my sister @hilarieburtoncalls it, was forged in fire. I am not a woman that you will ever reduce. Not one iota. None of us are. #DoYouGetItNow #MeToo#BurnItDown #TimesUp."

As well as her lengthy post, ex Chicago P.D. star Sophia shared a series of screenshots of her previous tweets and Instagram posts about her own experiences.