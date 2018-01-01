Keanu Reeves discusses mysterious Toy Story 4 role

Keanu Reeves has finally spoken about his mysterious role in Toy Story 4.

Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise, divulged during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month (Nov18) that The Matrix actor has a "great part" in the upcoming movie.

While Keanu has yet to confirm exactly which character he will voice, in a recent interview with reporters at Collider.com, he opened up about how the producers approached him.

"I got a call - which was really cool - out the blue from the lovely people at Pixar and the creators of this number, this edition, or continuation of the story," he told the film publication. "They pitched the character to me and then we spoke and they allowed me to kind of riff on it."

Keanu went on to explain that he has done four recording sessions for Toy Story 4 to date. And even though details about the project remain under wraps, in his late-night TV chat, Tim indicated that the 54-year-old star's character would be rather intense.

"New guys are in it. Keanu Reeves has got a great part in it. Little inside story, even the fun, gentle guy that he is, even he said, 'This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.' And his character does have an edge to that," the Last Man Standing actor commented.

A sequel to the third instalment, which was released in 2010, Toy Story 4 will follow Buzz and cowboy Woody, as voiced by Tom Hanks, as they meet a new toy called "Forky" and embark on a road trip.

Josh Cooley is directing from a script penned by Stephany Folsom, with other members of the voice cast including Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Joan Cusack.

Keanu was most recently seen onscreen in sci-fi movie Replicas and is currently in the pre-production phases of drama The Starling and sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted Face the Music, in which he will reprise his role as Theodore "Ted" Logan from the 1989 flick Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.

Toy Story 4 is set to hit cinemas in June 2019.