Actor Grant Gustin weds

The Flash star Grant Gustin is a married man after tying the knot with fiancee LA Thoma over the weekend (15-16Dec18).

The actor and physical therapist wed on Saturday (15Dec18) at Valentine DTLA in California in front of family and famous friends including Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist and RJ Brown and Daveed Diggs.

Talent manager Robert Stein also attended the nuptials and posted a picture of the happy couple on Instagram.

"What heartfelt joy is was to watch Grant and LA, surrounded by their family and friends, come together for a loving union," he wrote. "Wishing them both a Lifetime of Love and Happiness. They are so blessed to have one another to spend the rest of their lives together."

Grant and LA became engaged in April, 2017 and it was subsequently reported they married in Malaysia. However, he dismissed the rumours, explaining they had taken part in a traditional Malaysian Kadazan ceremony.

"It was incorrectly reported, without our permission, that LA and I had a private wedding while we were here, but that's not quite the truth," he said on Instagram. "While we did have a beautiful, symbolic Kadazan ceremony to honour LA's ancestors, we still won't tie the knot until next year."

"My mom's a Kadazan, so it's almost like Native American of America, but she's from the island of Borneo," Thoma told podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified earlier this year. "We wore the traditional outfits, (and) we had, like, a shaman and a medicine-man do all of the blessings. We technically did, you know, a shaman did a ceremony in front of a group of people."