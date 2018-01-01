Early fame drove Jada Pinkett Smith to consider suicide

Jada Pinkett Smith suffered a "complete emotional collapse" during her early days in Hollywood as she struggled with suicidal thoughts.

The Girls Trip star began rising to prominence in the mid-1990s, when she was in her early 20s, but she wasn't in a healthy space mentally and had trouble dealing with the flood of emotions which came with living in the limelight in Los Angeles.

"I had gotten to L.A. and gotten a certain amount of success and realised that that wasn't the answer (to her mental health problems)," she explained in a new episode of her Red Table Talk series on Facebook Watch.

"It wasn't what was going to make everything OK. (It) actually made this worse. I was extremely suicidal, I had a complete emotional collapse."

Trying to explain her condition at the time, she told her co-hosts, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and teenage daughter Willow Smith, "It's like when you just don't have control over emotions, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control. I don't even think at that particular time I understood what I was going through."

Jada, 47, fell into a deep depression and admits it would take her hours to pull herself out of bed each day - only to have to relive the nightmare every morning: "I was severely depressed, severely," the actress said. "And that was something that I battled with for years. Waking up in the morning was like the worst part of the day...

"And so, by the time the evening time came I was at least like, 'OK, I'm good.' But then you go to sleep again and then you gotta... you gotta restart."

Jada previously touched on her mental health battles following the shock suicides of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade back in June (18), and on Saturday (15Dec18), Will Smith's wife lent her support to another depression sufferer, comedian Pete Davidson, after alarming his Instagram followers by declaring he no longer wanted to "be on this earth anymore".

"I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last," the 25 year old posted, before shutting down his account.

Jada was among the stars to reach out to the Saturday Night Live funnyman, encouraging Ariana Grande's ex-fiance to keep on fighting.

"Pete Davidson ... hang in there. There is a lot of help out here," she tweeted. "Surrender to some love some where around you ... today! Right now! And then ... let in the help that will become available.

"I'm praying for you Pete. I've been there. It gets better."