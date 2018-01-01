Jason Momoa 'geeked out' over Duff McKagan at Aquaman screening

Actor Jason Momoa "geeked out" at a special weekend (14-16Dec18) screening of his new superhero movie Aquaman after meeting Guns N' Roses rocker Duff McKagan.

The Justice League star headed back to Los Angeles after his worldwide press tour to host a private viewing for his loved ones, days before the blockbuster opens in North America.

"So thankful for my OHANA (family) I got to come home and screen aquaman for my friends and fam (sic)," he captioned photos from the event. "so stoked to see the kids love it. Also I swear on my life. I have seen it twice now and it was better the second time. BOOM. (Director) James wan u did it @creepypuppet everyone loved it. Happy holidays."

Jason, who was supported by his wife, actress Lisa Bonet, and their two children, then confessed he was in awe after discovering bassist Duff and some of his Guns N' Roses bandmates, including drummer Frank Ferrer, were among the special guests in attendance.

He added, "Ps I F**king geeked out because GNR @officialduffmckagan @susanholmesmckagan @tadao310 @themelissareese @thefrankferrer showed up".

Returning the social media love, Duff shared a photo of himself and his wife, Susan Holmes McKagan, posing with the Momoa family, and expressed his excitement at the DC Comics film.

"Congratulations @prideofgypsies on @aquamanmovie !! Go see this ...EPIC movie!!!" the rock star wrote. "Radical to watch this film with the actual Aquaman sitting in the seat in front of us! thanks again Jason, Lisa... for having us!"

It was the second time within days that Momoa had been star-struck - on Thursday (13Dec18), he shared a selfie with Julia Roberts after meeting her on the set of America's The Late, Late Show with James Corden, on which they were both guests.

He also posted pictures of the pair with his mother, Coni, smiling broadly.

"Took me MA to see @j_corden (sic)," he wrote beside the images. "Meet the legend @juliaroberts the momoaz geeked out a lil (sic)".