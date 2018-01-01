Quentin Tarantino confronts burglars at Los Angeles home - report

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino suffered a Sunday night (16Dec18) scare after reportedly confronting two burglars at his Los Angeles home.

The Inglourious Basterds director heard a noise close to midnight when he decided to investigate, and allegedly came across the men, who are believed to have broken in through a back window.

According to TMZ.com, Tarantino managed to scare off the suspects, but it was too late to save his belongings - they escaped with a haul of jewellery and other pricey pieces.

He reported the incident to police, who are now searching for neighbourhood surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying and tracking down the robbers.

Tarantino, who wed Israeli singer Daniella Pick last month (Nov18), is the latest celebrity to be targetted by burglars in Los Angeles - French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Bella Thorne, and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz have all had to deal with break-ins in 2018, while a gang of 10 suspects were charged in late November for their alleged involvement in a string of targeted heists on the homes of the rich and famous while they were out of town.

Victims are reported to have included Rihanna, Crazy Rich Asians actress Constance Wu, and singer Christina Milian, while cops are also said to have uncovered plans to raid the homes of Matt Damon and basketball ace LeBron James.

The accused men are facing a number of felony charges, including conspiracy, burglary, and home invasion robbery, in connection with the crimes.