Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga make Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's All the Stars hit from Black Panther and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born duet Shallow have made the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song.

The contenders in nine categories for the 2019 Academy Awards were released all together on Monday evening (17Dec18) for the first time in the ceremony's history, as Academy members prepare to vote again to narrow down the lists ahead of the main nominations announcement on 22 January (19).

Also among the 15 hopefuls for Best Original Song are Dolly Parton's Girl In The Movies from Dumplin', Thom Yorke's Suspirium from Suspiria, and superproducer Mark Ronson's Keep Reachin' for the Quincy Jones documentary, Quincy. The Brit also co-wrote Shallow with Gaga.

The rest of the music featured in Black Panther has earned the project a mention for Best Original Score, currently facing off with work featured in Avengers: Infinity War, Crazy Rich Asians, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, BlacKkKlansman, and Mary Poppins Returns, alongside many others.

Meanwhile, another closely-watched race is that of Best Foreign Language Film, with Alfonso Cuaron's critically-acclaimed Roma gaining a spot in the top nine for Mexico. Germany's entry Never Look Away by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, Hirokazu Kore-eda's Shoplifters for Japan, Pawel Pawlikowski's Cold War for Poland, and Burning by Lee Chang-dong for South Korea have scored a place in the nine-strong shortlist, too. The final winner will be chosen from the six finalists unveiled next month.

Semifinalists were also announced in categories of Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, Visual Effects, Makeup/Hairstyling, Live Action Short, and Animated Short.

The 91st Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 24 February (19).