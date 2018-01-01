Armie Hammer got into character cooking on set of On the Basis of Sex

Actor Armie Hammer brushed up on his skills in the kitchen to perfect his movie portrayal as the husband of U.S. Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Social Network star was cast as Martin D. Ginsburg, opposite Felicity Jones as the pioneering justice, in new biopic On the Basis of Sex, and one thing Armie made sure to master was the late tax law expert's culinary skills, as he could frequently be found in the kitchen, whipping up his family's meals.

Armie had a great point of reference to help in his preparation - Martin's handwritten recipe book - so he recreated one dish for his co-stars.

"His recipes were written very much in his voice, so they were funny, they were witty, they were exact, and they were very detail-oriented," Hammer told Variety.

"The care that he took with his cooking also replicated the care that he took with his legal practice - and, in terms of his family, how good of a parent and a husband he wanted to be."

However, Armie insists that while he picked up a few new cooking skills, he is far from a true chef in the kitchen.

"I would like to think so (that he is as good a cook as Martin)," he shared, "but I can tell you conclusively, no, I am not!"

Despite his remarks, the actor did win the praise of Bader Ginsburg herself, who spoke to the audience following the film's premiere in her native New York on Sunday (16Dec18).

"Did you notice the scene in which he is in the kitchen chopping vegetables?" the justice asked the crowd. "That was very, very reminiscent of Marty."

Bader Ginsburg was also a big fan of Felicity's performance - because the Brit was able to nail her Brooklyn accent.

"The most remarkable thing is to hear Felicity Jones, who speaks the Queen's English, sound very much like she was born and bred in Brooklyn," she smiled.

Jones recently revealed that getting her twang just right was Bader Ginsburg's only concern about the movie: "It was really helpful just listening to all these recordings of her in court and going through those, and (I) became obsessed with Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vowel sounds and listening to that great Brooklyn sound that she has," Felicity said on U.S. talk show The View. "It's wonderful to play."

On the Basis of Sex, directed by Mimi Leder, also stars Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston, and Kathy Bates, and opens in U.S. theatres next week (25Dec18).