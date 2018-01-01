Idris Elba earns wave of support following #MeToo comments

Idris Elba has been applauded for his support of the #MeToo movement, after insisting those with a clear conscience have nothing to fear.

The actor tackled the hot topic in an interview with Britain's The Times, in which he was asked if it was difficult to be a man as the fight against sexual harassment continues to gain momentum.

"It's only difficult if you're a man with something to hide," he told the publication.

His statement comes after stars like Sean Penn and Liam Neeson expressed some criticism of the movement, which took hold in the wake of the multitude of allegations made against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in October, 2017.

"Well, we don't know what's a fact in many of the cases," Penn said during an interview with America's Today show in September (18). "Salacious is as soon as you call something a movement that is really a series of many individual accusers, victims, accusations, some of which are unfounded."

In January (18), Neeson also referred to the movement as "a bit of a witch hunt" in a sit down with Ireland's The Late Late Show.

Elba's viewpoint on the sensitive subject earned him widespread support from a number of high profile women, who took to social media to promote his stance.

"Preach, brother. Preach," wrote director Ava DuVernay.

Grey's Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes simply posted, "See?" along with a link to the article, while actress Rosanna Arquette commented on Rhimes' tweet, writing, "I love him."

The 46 year old previously shared his view on the the #MeToo era in an interview with Den of Geek last year (17), while promoting his film Molly's Game, co-starring Jessica Chastain. The biographical drama centred on Molly Bloom, who grappled with gender discrimination as she rose to prominence as a high-end poker game organiser.

He noted, "Of course, this is a film that was made a year ago, and probably prepped two or three years ago, but to come out when its coming out now is actually quite amazing when we're seeing women stand up and have a liberation movement of speaking up against some of their atrocities that (have) happened."