John Legend: 'I wouldn't rule out hosting the Oscars'

John Legend hasn't ruled out hosting the Oscars if he is asked, but admitted doing so is a "thankless job".

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was initially announced as the presenter of the 2019 Academy Awards, but stepped down from the position after facing backlash from the LGBTQ community over a series of derogatory tweets he posted between 2009 and 2011. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has yet to announce Hart's replacement, but many fans have suggested Oscar-winning All of Me star John and his wife Chrissy Teigen would be a perfect option.

However, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday night (17Dec18), John mused that the job is a tough one that he's not sure he would want to take on.

"I feel like it’s a thankless job. Nobody really wins from hosting the Oscars,” he said. "It doesn’t really end up great for anybody."

He quickly added: "I’m not saying we’re ruling it out."

Model and Lip Sync Battle star Chrissy addressed fans' speculation about her and John hosting the awards ceremony on Twitter earlier this month, tweeting: "I have not been asked to host the oscars yet so at least they aren’t THAT desperate."

Making her own suggestion for the gig, Chrissy continued: "I personally LOVED Anne Hathaway and James Franco oscars. I live for awkward. I say we try that again."

James and Anne co-hosted the Oscars back in 2011, and were widely panned by critics and viewers alike for their awkward take on the job.

She also threw Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, Amy Poelher and Tina Fey's names into the ring - all of which John thinks could work.

"I like some of her suggestions. I thought they were cool," he smiled, adding that The Rock or Wanda Sykes would be his top picks.