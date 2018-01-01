Emily Blunt worries her kids will be bullied like her

Emily Blunt fears her kids will be teased at school as she was mocked by classmates for her debilitating stutter.

The Mary Poppins Returns star was mocked for her speech impediment at school in England, a problem she still suffers with occasionally today.

Now that she's a mum to two young daughters with U.S. actor John Krasinski, 39, Hazel, four, and Violet, two, she says she worries they will face negative comments like she did.

"Like every mother, I worry irrationally about my kids and want to make sure they are safe and taken care of and not teased," the 35-year-old tells Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper.

However, she feels her own experience with a stutter and as someone who has helped youngsters suffering from the same issue, will help her coach her own kids through any childhood setbacks.

"I just say, 'Look, everyone has got something and this is just your thing' to these kids who have severe stutters and come and talk to me," the British actress explains. "And it's good to have a setback, because you have to overcome something and you learn a lot about yourself by overcoming something."

On her own experiences at school she reveals that her teacher once joined in, saying: "I think I looked funny and sounded funny and kids were like, 'Why can't you say it? Just say it!' And even a teacher of mine was like, 'Spit it out!"

Although she's now a Hollywood superstar, Emily still struggles with her speech in certain situations.

"I still stutter and I will always be a stutterer," she explains. "I still stutter if I am really tired or on the phone. I am really bad on the phone still."