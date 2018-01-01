Dua Lipa to provide 'empowering anthem' for movie Alita: Battle Angel

Dua Lipa is to co-write and perform the lead track, Swan Song, for action film Alita: Battle Angel.

The British singer will contribute the "empowering anthem" which was co-written by the New Rules singer, Justin Tranter, Kennedi Lykken, Mattias Larsson, Robin Fredriksson, and Tom Holkenborg, to the film's soundtrack.

Alita: Battle Angel, produced by James Cameron and Jon Landeau of Avatar fame, tells the story of an abandoned cyborg who is rescued by a cyber-doctor, and stars Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, and Mahershala Ali.

"I see a little of myself in her (Alita), in both her badass spirit and our shared haircut," Dua shared in a statement. "Alita is all about empowerment and standing up for who you are, which are two things that resonate with me.”

The 23-year-old recently received two Grammy nominations for Electricity, her collaboration with Silk City featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson, and hit the top spot in the U.K. with New Rules, and No. 6 in the Billboard Charts.

“From the moment we saw her video for New Rules, we knew that Dua Lipa would be the perfect artist to do a song for Alita: Battle Angel,” producer Jon Landau said. “She has the kick-ass strength, power and attitude in her performances that Alita embodies in the movie.

"Jim, Robert and I are thrilled to have her onboard and are confident she will make Swan Song the perfect inspiring and empowering anthem for our film.”

Set several centuries in the future, Alita is found abandoned in the scrapyard of Iron City by Ido, a compassionate cyber-doctor who takes the unconscious cyborg to his clinic. When she awakens, unfamiliar with her surroundings, Alita has to learn to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, as Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious past.

The $175 million plus (£138 million) budget film is directed by Robert Rodriguez of Sin City fame, and is based on the 1990 graphic novel series Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro.

Alita: Battle Angel begins hitting theatres from 6 February (19).