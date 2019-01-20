NEWS The Favourite leads nominees for the London Critics' Circle Film Awards Newsdesk Share with :







The UK's leading film critics today announced the nominations for the 39th annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards presented by Dover Street Entertainment. Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy The Favourite was out front with 10 nominations, including Film, Director, Screenwriter, Actress for Olivia Colman and Supporting Actress for Rachel Weisz. In addition, the film is nominated for British/Irish Film of the Year.



Also today, Pedro Almodóvar has been announced as the recipient of this year's top honour, The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film. In response, Almodóvar said, "I have had a wonderful history with the London critics, and am thrilled to receive this special honour. I look forward to visiting London in January for the ceremony."



Among many nominations over the years, Almodóvar has won the London Critics' Circle award for Foreign-Language Film of the Year twice: for All About My Mother (1999) and Volver (2006). He is also the winner of an Oscar as screenwriter of Talk to Her (2002), as well as Baftas for All About My Mother, Talk to Her and The Skin I Live In (2011). He is currently in post-production on his next film Dolor y Gloria (Pain and Glory), which reunites him with stars Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Cecilia Roth.



After The Favourite's 10 nominations, the next most nominated films are Pawel Pawlikowski's Cold War, Rupert Everett's The Happy Prince, Alfonso Cuarón's Roma and Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here, each of which earned five nominations. These five films are in contention for Film of the Year alongside BlacKkKlansman, First Man, First Reformed, Leave No Trace and this year's Cannes Palme d'Or winner Shoplifters.



The nominations were announced today at The May Fair Hotel by actors Molly Wright (nominated today as Young British/Irish Performer of the Year for her role in Apostasy) and Lee Shone (My Name Is Lenny, Death Race: Beyond Anarchy). Multiple nominees today include Olivia Colman, Claire Foy, Christian Bale, Rachel Weisz, Richard E Grant and Daniel Kaluuya. Rupert Everett is nominated three times for The Happy Prince: as Actor, British/Irish Actor and Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on Sunday, 20th January at The May Fair Hotel.



"Because our critics see almost everything that's released, they nominated more than 180 titles in the Film of the Year category alone," says Awards Chair Rich Cline. "Our members have gone against expectations this year in their voting, so our list of nominees is very distinctive in the current awards season, including selecting two women for best director and honouring some performances that other groups are overlooking. With such a wide range of titles on the ballots, getting a nomination is a real achievement."



Full List of Nominations:



FILM OF THE YEAR

BlacKkKlansman

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

First Reformed

The Happy Prince

Leave No Trace

Roma

Shoplifters

You Were Never Really Here



FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

120 Beats per Minute

Cold War

A Fantastic Woman

Roma

Shoplifters



DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Faces Places

McQueen

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Whitney



BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR: The Attenborough Award

Apostasy

Beast

The Favourite

The Happy Prince

You Were Never Really Here



DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Debra Granik - Leave No Trace

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Lynne Ramsay - You Were Never Really Here



SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Steve McQueen & Gillian Flynn - Widows

Paul Schrader - First Reformed



ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Toni Collette - Hereditary

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Joanna Kulig - Cold War



ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Christian Bale - Vice

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Ben Foster - Leave No Trace

Ethan Hawke - First Reformed

Joaquin Phoenix - You Were Never Really Here



SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Elizabeth Debicki - Widows

Cynthia Erivo - Bad Times at the El Royale

Claire Foy - First Man

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite



SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B Jordan - Black Panther

Daniel Kaluuya - Widows

Alessandro Nivola - Disobedience



BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place, Sherlock Gnomes

Jessie Buckley - Beast

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Claire Foy - First Man, The Girl in the Spider's Web, Unsane

Rachel Weisz - Disobedience, The Favourite



BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Christian Bale - Mowgli, Vice

Steve Coogan - Holmes & Watson, Ideal Home, Stan & Ollie

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Daniel Kaluuya - Black Panther, Widows



YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Liv Hill - Jellyfish, The Little Stranger

Noah Jupe - Holmes & Watson, A Quiet Place, That Good Night, The Titan

Anya Taylor-Joy - Glass, The Secret of Marrowbone, Thoroughbreds

Fionn Whitehead - The Children Act

Molly Wright - Apostasy



BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: The Philip French Award

Deborah Davis - The Favourite

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Deborah Haywood - Pin Cushion

Daniel Kokotajlo - Apostasy

Michael Pearce - Beast



BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

Little Shit - Richard Gorodecky

Night Out - Amelia Hashemi

Salt & Sauce - Alia Ghafar

Three Centimetres - Lara Zeidan

Under Growth - Evin O'Neill



TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

American Animals - film editing, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart

BlacKkKlansman - costume design, Marci Rodgers

Cold War - cinematography, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite - production design, Fiona Crombie

First Man - visual effects, Paul Lambert

If Beale Street Could Talk - music, Nicholas Britell

Mission: Impossible Fallout - stunts, Wade Eastwood

A Quiet Place - sound design, Ethan Van der Ryn & Erik Aadahl

Suspiria - music, Thom Yorke

You Were Never Really Here - film editing, Joe Bini



THE DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Pedro Almodovar



Winners will be announced Sunday, 20th January 2019, at The May Fair Hotel



