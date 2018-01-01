Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon put holiday twist on hit songs

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon have performed a medley of pop songs with a holiday twist.

The Hamilton star made an appearance on Jimmy’s The Tonight Show on Monday night (17Dec18), and after a chat, the host invited Lin-Manuel to join him on stage.

The pair then launched into a festive version of Camila Cabello's Havana, though the lyrics had been changed to be about a shopping mall Santa Claus.

"Mall Santa, ho ho ho/His breath is reeking like Jack Daniels, ho ho ho/Holding a beer and a Mylanta, ho ho ho / Oh there is a line to see Mall Santa / He's passed out in Panera," they sang, as the audience members cheered.

Lin-Manuel and Jimmy proceeded to transit to a version of Migos' song Stir Fry, though changed the lyrics to refer to eggnog, and switched-up Shawn Mendes' In My Blood to feature words, "My secret Santa sucks!"

The stars received a huge round of applause when they took on Zedd, Grey and Maren Morris' The Middle, and in a reference to Hanukkah, crooned the lyrics, "Baby, why don't you just help me spin my dreidel? The menorah is lit on the table. So why don't you just help me spin my dreidel? Spin my dreidel."

Other parodies included fun versions of songs by Ariana Grande, Bebe Rexha, Post Malone, and Ed Sheeran.

But the duo concluded by giving a rendition of Cardi B's I Like It, as they were showered in glitter.

"Now I like giving, I like shopping/I like stuffing all my stockings," Lin-Manuel rapped. "Puttin' presents by the tree (I like it like that)/Can't believe it's Christmas Day (I like it like that)."