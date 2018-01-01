The Favourite leads London Critics' Circle Film Awards

The Favourite looks set for a big night at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards after receiving 10 nominations on Tuesday (18Dec18).

The period drama, about two cousins vying for the attention of Queen Anne, bagged nominations in categories including Film of the Year, British/Irish Film of the Year, and Director of the Year for Yorgos Lanthimos. Its stars Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz will compete for general acting prizes as well as a British/Irish acting award at the ceremony in January (19).

Other top nominees include You Were Never Really Here, Roma, Cold War, and Leave No Trace, which are all nominated for Film of the Year alongside First Reformed, First Man, The Happy Prince, BlacKkKlansman, and Shoplifters.

The other films up for British/Irish Film of the Year are You Were Never Really Here, The Happy Prince, Apostasy and Beast.

In the Actress of the Year category, Colman will face Glenn Close (The Wife), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Joanna Kulig (Cold War), and Toni Collette (Hereditary). For the equivalent male award, there will be a battle between Christian Bale (Vice), Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince), Ben Foster (Leave No Trace), Ethan Hawke (First Reformed), and Joaquin Phoenix (You Were Never Really Here).

Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan receives a mention for his villainous supporting turn in the Marvel movie, and will go up against his co-star Daniel Kaluuya, who is nominated for his work in Widows. They will face BlacKkKlansman's Adam Driver, Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Alessandro Nivola (Disobedience).

As well as Weisz, the supporting actress nominees are Elizabeth Debicki (Widows), Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale), Claire Foy (First Man) and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk).

The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film will be bestowed upon Spanish director Pedro Almodovar at the event at London's May Fair Hotel on 20 January (19).

Film of the Year:

BlacKkKlansman

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

First Reformed

The Happy Prince

Leave No Trace

Roma

Shoplifters

You Were Never Really Here

Foreign Language Film of the Year:

120 Beats per Minute

Cold War

A Fantastic Woman

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary of the Year:

Faces Places

McQueen

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Whitney

British/Irish Film of the Year:

Apostasy

Beast

The Favourite

The Happy Prince

You Were Never Really Here

Director of the Year:

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Debra Granik - Leave No Trace

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Lynne Ramsay - You Were Never Really Here

Screenwriter of the Year:

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Steve McQueen & Gillian Flynn - Widows

Paul Schrader - First Reformed

Actress of the Year:

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Toni Collette - Hereditary

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Joanna Kulig - Cold War

Actor of the Year:

Christian Bale - Vice

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Ben Foster - Leave No Trace

Ethan Hawke - First Reformed

Joaquin Phoenix - You Were Never Really Here

Supporting Actress of the Year:

Elizabeth Debicki - Widows

Cynthia Erivo - Bad Times at the El Royale

Claire Foy - First Man

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Supporting Actor of the Year:

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan - Black Panther

Daniel Kaluuya - Widows

Alessandro Nivola - Disobedience

British/Irish Actress of the Year:

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place, Sherlock Gnomes

Jessie Buckley - Beast

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Claire Foy - First Man, The Girl in the Spider's Web, Unsane

Rachel Weisz - Disobedience, The Favourite

British/Irish Actor of the Year:

Christian Bale - Mowgli, Vice

Steve Coogan - Holmes & Watson, Ideal Home, Stan & Ollie

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Daniel Kaluuya - Black Panther, Widows

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year:

Liv Hill - Jellyfish, The Little Stranger

Noah Jupe - Holmes & Watson, A Quiet Place, That Good Night, The Titan

Anya Taylor-Joy - Glass, The Secret of Marrowbone, Thoroughbreds

Fionn Whitehead - The Children Act

Molly Wright - Apostasy

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker:

Deborah Davis - The Favourite

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Deborah Haywood - Pin Cushion

Daniel Kokotajlo - Apostasy

Michael Pearce - Beast

British/Irish Short Film:

Little S**t - Richard Gorodecky

Night Out - Amelia Hashemi

Salt & Sauce - Alia Ghafar

Three Centimetres - Lara Zeidan

Under Growth - Evin O'Neill

Technical Achievement Award:

American Animals - film editing, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart

BlacKkKlansman - costume design, Marci Rodgers

Cold War - cinematography, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite - production design, Fiona Crombie

First Man - visual effects, Paul Lambert

If Beale Street Could Talk - music, Nicholas Britell

Mission: Impossible Fallout - stunts, Wade Eastwood

A Quiet Place - sound design, Ethan Van der Ryn & Erik Aadahl

Suspiria - music, Thom Yorke

You Were Never Really Here - film editing, Joe Bini

The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film:

Pedro Almodovar