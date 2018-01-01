The Favourite leads London Critics' Circle Film Awards

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
The Favourite looks set for a big night at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards after receiving 10 nominations on Tuesday (18Dec18).
The period drama, about two cousins vying for the attention of Queen Anne, bagged nominations in categories including Film of the Year, British/Irish Film of the Year, and Director of the Year for Yorgos Lanthimos. Its stars Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz will compete for general acting prizes as well as a British/Irish acting award at the ceremony in January (19).
Other top nominees include You Were Never Really Here, Roma, Cold War, and Leave No Trace, which are all nominated for Film of the Year alongside First Reformed, First Man, The Happy Prince, BlacKkKlansman, and Shoplifters.
The other films up for British/Irish Film of the Year are You Were Never Really Here, The Happy Prince, Apostasy and Beast.
In the Actress of the Year category, Colman will face Glenn Close (The Wife), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Joanna Kulig (Cold War), and Toni Collette (Hereditary). For the equivalent male award, there will be a battle between Christian Bale (Vice), Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince), Ben Foster (Leave No Trace), Ethan Hawke (First Reformed), and Joaquin Phoenix (You Were Never Really Here).
Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan receives a mention for his villainous supporting turn in the Marvel movie, and will go up against his co-star Daniel Kaluuya, who is nominated for his work in Widows. They will face BlacKkKlansman's Adam Driver, Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Alessandro Nivola (Disobedience).
As well as Weisz, the supporting actress nominees are Elizabeth Debicki (Widows), Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale), Claire Foy (First Man) and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk).
The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film will be bestowed upon Spanish director Pedro Almodovar at the event at London's May Fair Hotel on 20 January (19).
Film of the Year:
BlacKkKlansman
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
First Reformed
The Happy Prince
Leave No Trace
Roma
Shoplifters
You Were Never Really Here
Foreign Language Film of the Year:
120 Beats per Minute
Cold War
A Fantastic Woman
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary of the Year:
Faces Places
McQueen
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Whitney
British/Irish Film of the Year:
Apostasy
Beast
The Favourite
The Happy Prince
You Were Never Really Here
Director of the Year:
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Debra Granik - Leave No Trace
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Lynne Ramsay - You Were Never Really Here
Screenwriter of the Year:
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara - The Favourite
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
Steve McQueen & Gillian Flynn - Widows
Paul Schrader - First Reformed
Actress of the Year:
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Toni Collette - Hereditary
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Joanna Kulig - Cold War
Actor of the Year:
Christian Bale - Vice
Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince
Ben Foster - Leave No Trace
Ethan Hawke - First Reformed
Joaquin Phoenix - You Were Never Really Here
Supporting Actress of the Year:
Elizabeth Debicki - Widows
Cynthia Erivo - Bad Times at the El Royale
Claire Foy - First Man
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Supporting Actor of the Year:
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan - Black Panther
Daniel Kaluuya - Widows
Alessandro Nivola - Disobedience
British/Irish Actress of the Year:
Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place, Sherlock Gnomes
Jessie Buckley - Beast
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Claire Foy - First Man, The Girl in the Spider's Web, Unsane
Rachel Weisz - Disobedience, The Favourite
British/Irish Actor of the Year:
Christian Bale - Mowgli, Vice
Steve Coogan - Holmes & Watson, Ideal Home, Stan & Ollie
Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Daniel Kaluuya - Black Panther, Widows
Young British/Irish Performer of the Year:
Liv Hill - Jellyfish, The Little Stranger
Noah Jupe - Holmes & Watson, A Quiet Place, That Good Night, The Titan
Anya Taylor-Joy - Glass, The Secret of Marrowbone, Thoroughbreds
Fionn Whitehead - The Children Act
Molly Wright - Apostasy
Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker:
Deborah Davis - The Favourite
Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince
Deborah Haywood - Pin Cushion
Daniel Kokotajlo - Apostasy
Michael Pearce - Beast
British/Irish Short Film:
Little S**t - Richard Gorodecky
Night Out - Amelia Hashemi
Salt & Sauce - Alia Ghafar
Three Centimetres - Lara Zeidan
Under Growth - Evin O'Neill
Technical Achievement Award:
American Animals - film editing, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart
BlacKkKlansman - costume design, Marci Rodgers
Cold War - cinematography, Lukasz Zal
The Favourite - production design, Fiona Crombie
First Man - visual effects, Paul Lambert
If Beale Street Could Talk - music, Nicholas Britell
Mission: Impossible Fallout - stunts, Wade Eastwood
A Quiet Place - sound design, Ethan Van der Ryn & Erik Aadahl
Suspiria - music, Thom Yorke
You Were Never Really Here - film editing, Joe Bini
The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film:
Pedro Almodovar