Selma Blair breaks down reuniting with horse after illness

Actress Selma Blair is determined to get back in the saddle following her multiple sclerosis (MS) struggles after an emotional reunion with her beloved horse.

The Hellboy star went public with her health crisis in October (18) in a candid post on Instagram, revealing she had been diagnosed with the central nervous system disease in August (18) and had been left battling memory and balance issues.

Selma, who is mother to seven-year-old son Arthur, recently admitted her weakened body had forced her to give up the sporty activities she used to enjoy - and horseriding is one of them.

The 46 year old's condition has prevented her from visiting her horse, named Mr. Nibbles, in recent months, but on Sunday (16Dec18), the animal was escorted to Selma's Studio City, California home by her trainer, Kelly Jennings, so the two could be reunited.

"This happened," she captioned a photo of herself crying as she hugged the white steed. "My magical unicorn, #mrnibbles , held my body while I broke open with gratitude. I haven't been able to ride for four months or more. I haven't been able to get to him, so my saint of a trainer, @kjrides brought him to me."

"It was a fairytale," she continued. "My horse in my front yard, with more emotions than these words can hold. The gratitude. Thank you #cellardoorequestrian for knowing when I needed you the most."

Selma then vowed to fight the symptoms of MS to resume her favourite hobby.

"I will heal. I will ride," she added. "But until then I will hold onto this feeling and post pictures whenever we all need to believe people will move mountains and horses to help us heal."

Alongside another image of herself leaning her head on Jennings' shoulder as they stood next to Mr. Nibbles, she wrote, "This woman. This horse. Thank you. #mrnibbles #kjrides #cellardoorequestrian and to my neighbors. Thank you for letting him graze. On your lawn. Heaven on earth."

And, underlining her determination to ride again, she posted a third snap of herself on Mr. Nibbles' back, and declared, "I can."