Rob Reiner leads tributes to ex Penny Marshall

Actor/director Rob Reiner has remembered his pioneering ex-wife Penny Marshall in a sweet Twitter tribute following her death on Monday (17Dec18).

The Laverne & Shirley star passed away at the age of 75 after suffering complications from diabetes, and her famous friends and fans were quick to share their sorrow on social media.

Rob, who was the actress-turned-filmmaker's second husband and adoptive father to her daughter Tracy, was among the first to remember Penny online, reminiscing about her quick wit, which was often on display during their 10-year marriage, which ended in 1981.

"I loved Penny. I grew up with her," he tweeted. "She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her."

Marshall's Get Shorty co-star Danny DeVito and her Happy Days castmate Ron Howard also shared fond memories of their late pal.

"Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them. Always All love, D," posted DeVito, while Howard wrote, "#RIPPennyMarshall She was funny & so smart. She made the transition from sitcom star to A List movie director with ease & had a major impact on both mediums. All that & always relaxed, funny & totally unpretentious. I was lucky to have known & worked with her."

Robert De Niro, who starred in Marshall's 1990 drama Awakenings, told Deadline.com, "Penny will be missed. May she Rest in Peace," and her A League of Their Own star Rosie O'Donnell, tweeted, "Simply heartbroken #ripPENNY."

"Sad to hear of Penny Marshall's passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend," shared comedy legend Billy Crystal, as a number of stars praised Penny for paving the way for female comedy stars and filmmakers.

"Penny Marshall was one of the most important trailblazers," declared actress Olivia Munn. "Her comedic talents brought success & fame, but she truly broke the mold w (with) her directing- Big, Awakenings, A League of Their Own- becoming the first woman to direct a movie that grossed $100+ mil. Rest in love, PM".

Director Ava DuVernay posted, "Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed," and actress Marlee Matlin tweeted, "I'm sad to read she has passed. Director, producer and actress who had the humor, wit and fortitude to stand equally with the boys in Hollywood. Goodbye Penny, we will miss you. RIP."