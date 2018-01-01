Pete Davidson receives call of support from lawmaker he once mocked

Comedian Pete Davidson had a heartfelt chat with U.S. war hero-turned-Congressman Dan Crenshaw on Sunday (16Dec18) after sharing his suicidal tendencies in an alarming Instagram post.

The Trainwreck actor alarmed followers on Saturday by declaring he no longer wanted to "be on this earth anymore".

"I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last," Pete posted, before shutting down his account.

A host of celebrity friends and fans reached out to the 25 year old with encouraging messages online, while his ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande, even rushed to the New York City studios where he was working to offer her support.

Now one-eyed Congressman Crenshaw, who Pete had infamously mocked for his appearance on U.S. comedy show Saturday Night Live in early November (18), has revealed he called the funnyman over the weekend after hearing about his personal struggle.

The former Navy SEAL, who lost his eye in bomb blast while serving in Afghanistan, told Texas news station KPRC2 Houston, "I talked to him personally (on Sunday). We don't go back very far. We're not good friends. But, I think he appreciated hearing from me."

"I told him everyone had a purpose in this world," Crenshaw recalled. "God put you here for a reason. It's your job to find that purpose. And you should live that way. Know you have value."

"Especially a guy like that: sometimes he makes people laugh. Sometimes makes peopled mad. But he makes people laugh a lot," the politician added. "It was a good conversation."

The two men had cleared the air days after Davidson caused uproar with his flippant remark about Crenshaw's injury during Saturday Night Live's Weekly Update segment last month (Nov18). A week later, Crenshaw joined Pete on camera for a new sketch marking Veterans Day weekend, and formally accepted the star's apology.

Crenshaw isn't the only concerned citizen to contact Pete - his rap pal Machine Gun Kelly travelled back to New York to check on the comedian.

"It's just a weird time for us all right now," Kelly told TMZ on Monday, without elaborating on the meaning of his statement.