Hailee Steinfeld's Bumblebee song was bucket list goal

Actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld has ended 2018 by achieving her bucket list dream of having an original song feature on one of her movie soundtracks.

The Pitch Perfect 3 star penned the track Back to Life for the new Transformers prequel Bumblebee, in which she plays Charlie Watson, a teenage girl who finds and befriends the titular robot.

The film is set in the 1980s, and even though Hailee wasn't born until 1996, she channelled the vibe of that era to come up with a song which would fit in with the times, and that in turn helped her get into character.

"Really being able to immerse myself into that world (of the '80s) was so much fun...," she smiled on U.S. breakfast show Today. "The music plays such a huge role in this movie; it's the way that this robot communicates...

"There's an incredible soundtrack, which I was able to contribute to as well, but that I think was a perfect direct connection to the time that I was able to use."

And combining her love of music and acting for the blockbuster project was a real thrill for Hailee.

"(It's) so amazing! It's been on my bucket list to have a song of my own in a movie of my own, and I have this song that I co-wrote, called Back to Life...," she smiled. "This is a song that I wanted to explore the music of the '80s and feel like it could represent our film in that time accurately, but also feel like it could be part of my music project today. It was an interesting approach writing it (while) playing this character."

The single, released in November (18), is one of a handful of tracks Hailee has featured on this year, and she promises fans her debut studio album will soon be on its way.

"I had every intention of putting an album out this year, but this little movie (Bumblebee) came about and a TV show that I'm working on with Apple, called Dickinson, that finishes at the top of the year, and after that, I will be finishing what I started with the music," she explained.

Hailee previously showed off her musical talents on her 2015 EP Haiz.