Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's divorce back on

Actor Colton Haynes and celebrity florist Jeff Leatham are moving forward with their divorce after a failed reconciliation.

The Arrow star initially filed for divorce in May (18), just six months after the couple exchanged vows in front of A-list guests at a ceremony in Palm Springs, California, officiated by Jeff's longtime friend, Kris Jenner.

Leatham filed identical legal papers days later, also listing irreconcilable differences for the split and seeking to block Haynes from requesting spousal support.

They reunited in July (18), when they were spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport, and spent the subsequent months working on rebuilding their relationship, which they celebrated in October (18) by marking their first wedding anniversary.

However, it appears the romance is now over for good as Leatham has filed court papers to resume the divorce proceedings.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Leatham has served Haynes with a preliminary declaration of disclosure, a notice about his intention to hand over financial information to his ex as part of the case.

The filing, dated 13 December (18), notifies the court of the florist's intention to move ahead with making the separation official.

Haynes has yet to comment on the estranged couple's latest relationship low, but the 30 year old has since erased an Instagram tribute to posted to Leatham on their first anniversary.

"Can't believe it's already been 1 yr. (year) since we got married," Colton had captioned images of the pair from its big day. "Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband."

Leatham, 47, had also shared a gushing note about the actor, which remains online.

In the post, he wrote, "I can't remember what it was like before you, and I don't even know how we got here but maybe that's exactly what I needed. Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall."