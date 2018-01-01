Cynthia Erivo apologises after messing up National Anthem performance

British star Cynthia Erivo has apologised after forgetting the words during her performance of the American national anthem on Tuesday night (18Dec18).

The singer and actress was enlisted to perform The Star Spangled Banner before the Brooklyn Nets took on the Los Angeles Lakers in New York. However, the 31-year-old star stumbled as she forgot the words in the middle of the song, before stopping to regain her composure. As she was cheered on by the encouraging crowd, Cynthia started again from the beginning, and managed to complete the performance - albeit skipping a verse of the famous tune.

Following the mishap, Cynthia took to Twitter to apologise to fans, writing: "Some people have quiet mess ups, some people mess in front of the world. I’m human and I mess up in the same way as everyone else, so if you were watching tonight, I’m sorry, I was nervous and tired. I strive for perfection, so right now no one can beat me up more than myself."

She concluded her tweet by adding a sad face emoji.

The mishap came just hours after Cynthia delighted her fans by announcing she's signed a new record deal with Verve Records, and is set to record an album full of "music that makes you feel good, let’s you cry, and tells the truth" in 2019.

"Cynthia Erivo has a voice like no other, and we are proud to have her join the pantheon of Verve’s greatest vocalists including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Nina Simone," Verve CEO and President Danny Bennett said in a statement. "Cynthia has proven she is an artistic talent that is capable of accomplishing anything she puts her mind to."

Cynthia started out in theatre, winning the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Celie in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple.

She then turned her attention to movies, with her latest credits including Steve McQueen's Widows and Drew Goddard's Bad Times at the El Royale, as well as upcoming biopic Harriet, in which she'll play slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman.