Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again extends reign at top of Official Film Chart

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again returns for a third week atop the Official Film Chart after once again dancing ahead of the competition. Last week’s highest new entry The Meg swims up four places to follow at Number 2, following its release on disc.This week’s highest new entry at Number 3 is The Equalizer 2, the action-packed Denzel Washington sequel which sees him reprise his role as a retired CIA operative now working a regular day job, while moonlighting as a vigilante. After a long-time friend is murdered, he sets off across the globe on a mission to avenge her.Debuting at Number 4 this week is heart-warming family film Christopher Robin, starring Ewan McGregor as the titular character. Robin returns to the Hundred-Acre Wood as an adult after bumping into his old friend Winnie The Pooh.The biggest film of the year so far, The Greatest Showman is at Number 5, Mission: Impossible – Fallout drops to Number 6, Ant-Man And The Wasp settles at Number 7, and The Grinch steals the Number 8 position.Finally, previous Film Chart Number 1 Incredibles 2 swoops down one place to Number 9, ahead of the third new entry on this week’s chart, WWI documentary They Shall Not Grow Old at Number 10.The Official Film Chart is unveiled each Wednesday and is the subject of a Top 10 Official Film Chart online show, published on OfficialCharts.com and available for media syndication. The show counts down the top 10 biggest selling movies on disc and download of the week and also includes bonus “coming soon” content for film lovers.This week’s Official Film Chart online show features an exclusive deleted scene from Idris Elba’s Yardie which is available on DVD and Blu-ray on Boxing Day.