John Boyega in talks to star in legal drama A Naked Singularity

John Boyega is reportedly in talks to headline legal drama A Naked Singularity.

The British actor catapulted to international fame when he landed the part of Finn in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and has since appeared in the film's 2017 sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and movies such as The Circle and Kathryn Bigelow's 2017 crime-drama Detroit.

However, it now appears that Boyega is about to add another string to his bow, as editors at The Hollywood Reporter have reported that he is in negotiations to lead a film based on author Sergio De La Pava's debut novel.

According to the publication, David Matthews will direct the project, working from a script he has co-written with Chase Palmer. Originally self-published in 2008, A Naked Singularity was re-published in 2012, and won the PEN Prize for Debut Fiction the following year.

The book tells the story of Casi, a child of immigrants who lives in Brooklyn and works in Manhattan as a public defender. Though Casi has never lost a trial, a series of events causes him to re-evaluate his sense of justice.

It is not yet known which role Boyega has been attached to take on. No other casting details, or a potential release date, have been announced.

The 26-year-old was last seen onscreen in Pacific Rim: Uprising, which also marked his debut as a producer. He is currently voicing a character for animated TV series Watership Down and reprising his role as Finn in Star Wars: Episode IX, which is due for release at the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, Matthews is known for his work as a writer and producer on TV shows such as Tyrant and Vinyl. He has also penned episodes of Narcos and Boardwalk Empire.