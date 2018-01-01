NEWS Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan mourning pet dog Newsdesk Share with :







Estranged couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have written touching online tributes to their dog Lulu following her death.



The Magic Mike actor announced the sad news on Instagram on Wednesday (19Dec18) by posting a picture from a professional photoshoot of him playing on a beach with his pet pooch. In the caption he wrote, "I’ll see you again baby girl. But you’ll always be with me. Always. Thank you (photographer) Norman jean Roy for this memory."



The Step Up actress revealed the canine had passed away following a battle with cancer besides an Instagram slideshow containing numerous selfies of her and the dog, pictures of Lulu as a puppy, with her on professional shoots, and with their five-year-old daughter Everly.



"To our sweet and fierce Lulu...thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did. Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humour," she wrote. "Thank you for the adventures. Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how it feels. But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories...fly sweet angel (broken heart emoji)."



The former couple, who announced their separation after almost nine years of marriage in April, received condolences from celebrities in the comments.



Under Channing's post, Million Dollar Baby actress Hilary Swank wrote, "Ugghhhhh losing a four legged family member is the hardest thing I have ever been through. Bless you both," while Paris Hilton added, "Sorry for your loss" and Josh Brolin posted love heart emojis.



Under Jenna's, former Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough wrote, "sending such love your way" with heart emojis, The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco posted a crying emoji, and Olivia Munn added, "Rest in love sweet Lulu."