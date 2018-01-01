Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate at second wedding party

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have continued to celebrate their recent nuptials by hosting a second wedding party in the bride's native India.

The happy couple tied the knot in both a Christian service and a Hindu ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan at the start of December (18), during a week-long series of festivities with friends and family members.

Nick and Priyanka reportedly enjoyed a mini honeymoon in Oman, before returning to New York last week (ends14Dec18), but it wasn't for long, as they jetted back to India to mark their union with another big bash in Mumbai on Wednesday (19Dec18).

The Jealous hitmaker was photographed arriving solo at the city's airport just hours before the event, for which he changed into a dark grey suit and black shirt, while Baywatch beauty Priyanka stunned in a strapless floor-length navy and gold gown, known as a lehenga, from Sabyasachi.

Images from the JW Marriott venue show the couple posing for photographers in front of a white floral background, while their new logo, which features their initials 'N' and 'P' intertwined, was also incorporated into the decor.

According to local reports, the party was held for members of the media and a number of friends and relatives, while Nick and Priyanka will throw a private wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday for their loved ones.

Prior to returning to India, Nick had spent some time with his brother Joe Jonas and his future sister-in-law, actress Sophie Turner, in the Big Apple, where the boys sat ringside at Madison Square Garden for the big bout between boxers Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding over the weekend (15Dec18), and were then spotted courtside at the same venue to watch the New York Knicks basketball team lose to the Phoenix Suns on Monday.