Jennifer Lopez joins Kim Kardashian for for private Second Act screening

Kim Kardashian was left in awe on Tuesday (18Dec18) after inviting her "idol" Jennifer Lopez into her Los Angeles home for a private screening of her new movie Second Act.

The reality TV star documented the event in a series of posts on her Instagram Story timeline, in which she admitted it was a dream come true to host J.Lo at her estate.

"I'm having a movie night at my house," Kim began. "Never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would want to come have a movie night with me."

The mother-of-three then gushed about how the superstar singer/actress had long influenced her beauty and fashion picks.

"My inspiration for everything has been Jennifer Lopez," Kim gushed. "I would try and see what shoes she'd wear, what makeup, what hair - I became obsessed with glam because of Jennifer."

As a laughing Lopez stepped into the frame, Kim continued, "I never would have imagined this would have been my life. I always fangirl (go crazy) for her. Dreams do come true, guys!"

Kim's sisters Kourtney and Khloe were also in attendance, while their mother Kris Jenner shared her excitement at the advance screening in a video posted on her Instagram page.

"I am in love with Jennifer Lopez and a huge fan...," Kris said in the clip, which was captioned, "Best night ever!"

Pop star Sia, who wrote Jennifer's track Limitless for the film, joined in the movie night fun too, which fell on her 43rd birthday.

Kim later shared a photo of the sweet treats they had presented to the singer/songwriter for the special occasion, captioning it, "Happy Birthday @siamusic".

Romantic comedy Second Act, which also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens, and Leah Remini, opens in theatres this week (21Dec18).