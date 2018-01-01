Rosie O'Donnell becomes a grandmother

Comedienne Rosie O'Donnell has welcomed her first grandchild.

The star's daughter, Chelsea, has given birth to a little girl named Skylar Rose, her first child with boyfriend Jacob Bourassa.

Rosie took to Instagram on Wednesday (19Dec18) to introduce the tot to fans online.

"my daughter chels - jake - and skylar rose my first grandchild (sic)!!! #love #life #NANA," she tweeted.

Chelsea O'Donnell, 21, announced her pregnancy in early June (18), weeks after she quietly filed for divorce to officially end her two-year marriage to estranged husband Nick Alliegro.

Rosie's family joy emerges after mother and daughter reconciled following a years-long period of estrangement.

The pair fell out in 2015, when Chelsea went missing after reportedly being kicked out of the actress' home. She was later found safe and sound with her then-boyfriend, who the star did not approve of.

Rosie, who adopted Chelsea as a baby with her now ex-wife Kelli Carpenter-O'Donnell, opened up about their rekindled relationship in a candid interview with mental health specialist Mark Henick over the summer (18).

"She's doing much better now and we're communicating," the funnywoman said. "She's in a relationship that seems to be positive and not dangerous anymore, which is a huge plus."

The arrival of her first grandchild gives Rosie more reason to celebrate this Christmas as it will also be her first holiday season with her new fiancee, Massachusetts police officer Elizabeth Rooney.

When she confirmed the engagement in October (18), Rosie, 56, insisted the couple wasn't going to rush down the aisle.

"This is a long time in the future," she told People.com. "We both decided that that would be best."

The star was previously married to Kelli, with whom she has four children, from 2004 to 2007, and to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016. Michelle, the mother of Rosie's young daughter Dakota, died in September, 2017 after apparently taking her own life. She was 46.