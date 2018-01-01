Jennifer Lawrence to face up to Harvey Weinstein at criminal hearing - report

Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly preparing to attend a New York City court hearing in Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct case to show support to his alleged victims.

The American Hustle star found herself dragged into the disgraced movie mogul's legal mess last week (ends14Dec18) after an unnamed actress filed a sex assault suit against Weinstein in Los Angeles, stating that he had boasted about sleeping with Lawrence before she won her Best Actress Oscar for 2012's Silver Linings Playbook, which he had co-produced.

Jennifer promptly issued a statement firmly denying the story, while Weinstein's publicist also dismissed the allegations, insisting Harvey was "embarrassed" for Lawrence at having to respond to the "malicious claims".

According to the New York Post, the controversy has since inspired the 28 year old to head to Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday (20Dec18) to face off with Weinstein as his attorneys attempt to have the criminal charges dismissed.

Sources tell the newspaper her representatives have contacted security officials at the courthouse to make arrangements for Jennifer's visit.

Weinstein stands accused of raping an unidentified woman in his hotel room in 2013 and forcing another into a sex act in 2006. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

In the civil suit lodged in Los Angeles last week, the alleged victim, only known as Jane Doe, recalled Weinstein supposedly taking credit for helping Lawrence earn her Oscar, before reportedly forcing the woman into performing oral sex on him.

Shutting down the rumours, Jennifer released a statement declaring, "My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein.

"I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women."

More than 60 women have come forward with sexual misconduct claims against Weinstein since exposes in The New York Times and The New Yorker uncovered decades of his alleged bad behaviour in October, 2017.