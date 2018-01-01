Rachel McAdams celebrates motherhood with breast pump photo shoot

Actress Rachel McAdams has embraced her role as a new mum by posing for a fashion photoshoot wearing a double breast pump.

The typically-private star, who welcomed a son with her screenwriter boyfriend Jamie Linden in April (18), is offering a candid look at her life behind the scenes by agreeing to be snapped while breastfeeding.

The Notebook beauty posed for images as part of a cover story for Girls. Girls. Girls magazine, donning diamonds and Versace clothing while sitting seductively on a bed as the pumps drain milk from both her breasts.

The photographer behind the images, Claire Rothstein, took to Instagram to share her excitement over the shots.

"A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding," she wrote.

"We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who's (sic) idea it was to take this picture but I'm still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more."

Championing their desire to normalise breastfeeding, Claire continued, "I can't for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don't even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person's perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that's great. Besides she's wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just f**king major. Big shout out to all the girls."

Adams has yet to share the name of her baby boy, her first child, but in a November (18) interview with Britain's The Sunday Times, she explained the decision to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

"I want to keep (my son's) life private, even if mine isn't," she said. "But I'm having more fun being a mum than I've ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days, there's something delightful about them."