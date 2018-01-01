Amy Adams truly impressed by Christian Bale's Vice transformation

Amy Adams was stunned by Christian Bale's "impressive" transformation to play former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney onscreen, because it was unlike anything she had ever seen.

Vice marks the actors' third movie collaboration, and although Bale is known for totally changing his physique to portray different characters, his 40 pound (18 kilogram) weight gain, coupled with the prosthetics he had to wear to bring Cheney to life in the biopic, really wowed Adams, who features as the politician's wife, Lynne.

"Christian Bale, he's so amazing in this," she gushed on breakfast show Good Morning America. "He absolutely disappears (into the character), it's unbelievable.

"I've worked with him before, so I wasn't surprised, but I was so impressed with his commitment and dedication. He's always so impressive."

Witnessing the time and effort her The Fighter and American Hustle co-star Christian had to put into becoming Cheney onset each day made Amy realise how lucky she was not to have to spend quite so long in the hair and makeup trailer each morning.

"We had a great makeup team; we had a lot of people helping us out," she said.

"I hate complaining about my own experience 'cause his was literally like, three to six hours every day, depending on what look he was going into," Amy continued, adding, "He put on 40 real pounds!"

As for her own role, the actress initially thought the idea of portraying Lynne Cheney across five decades would be near impossible.

"At first I didn't know a lot about Lynne, and when I received the script, I'm playing her from 20 to 70, and so doing the research and discovering who the character was outside of the public persona and perception of her, posed a real challenge," she confessed.

However, it was a task Amy was ready to take on: "It was exciting," she smiled.

And the five-time Oscar nominee was able to find inspiration from someone a little closer to home.

"My grandma grew up in Provo, Utah and she (Lynne) grew up in Casper, Wyoming, and there's sort of a similar pioneering spirit and toughness, a real ruggedness about them," she said.

Vice, which also features Sam Rockwell as former President George W. Bush and Steve Carell as ex-Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, opens in theatres on Christmas Day (25Dec18).