Kardashian-Jenner sisters shutting down apps in 2019

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters will stop updating their apps in the New Year.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian and their half-sister Kylie Jenner shared the same statement on their respective websites on Wednesday (19Dec18) in which they announced they had decided to stop updating their apps, which subscribers had to pay for.

"We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019," the statement read. "We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead."

Kourtney Kardashian made her announcement slightly different by encouraging her fans to give her a follow on Instagram.

"Thank you so much for being a part of this journey. Although my app is coming to an end, I am so excited to show you what's in store for 2019. Make sure to follow me on Instagram to stay updated. I look forward to keeping in touch!" she wrote.

They follow in the footsteps of sister Kendall Jenner, whose app went dark at the turn of 2018.

In her statement, she explained, "As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I've had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018."

The sisters launched their apps and the corresponding websites in late 2015. Subscribers had to pay around $2.99 (£2.36) a month to access each family member's content, which primarily featured behind-the-scenes photos and videos from their personal lives, as well as insight into their beauty, fitness and diet routines.

Earlier this year, Kim also announced that the sisters had decided to close all of their DASH clothing boutiques.