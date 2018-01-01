NEWS Chris Pratt and Anna Faris secure quick sale for marital home Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Pratt and Anna Faris will be starting 2019 completely afresh after finding a buyer for their former marital home days after putting it on the market.



The former couple separated last year (17) and officially terminated its divorce in early November (18), and as part of the split agreement, Chris and Anna placed the Hollywood Hills property they had shared up for sale.



It was listed for just under $5 million (£3.9 million) on 3 December (18), but according to The Blast, they have already accepted an offer for an as-yet-undisclosed sum.



The actors originally bought the Mediterranean-style house in 2013 for $3.3 million (£2.6 million), so if the sale closes at asking price, they will pocket a profit of around $1.7 million (£1.3 million), which will likely be divided equally.



Despite their divorce, Anna and the Guardians of the Galaxy star have remained close as they share custody of their son, six-year-old Jack. Both have since moved on to new relationships, and they even spent Halloween together, complete with their latest partners, to take their kid trick-or-treating around Los Angeles.



Anna has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett since late last year (17), while Chris has embarked on a romance with author Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of action man Arnold and newswoman Maria Shriver.



He made the relationship Instagram official last week (13Dec18) as he celebrated Katherine's 29th birthday with a collage of photos, including one of Chris kissing his lady on the cheek.



"Happy Birthday Chief!" he wrote in the caption. "Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."



Responding to the sweet tribute, Katherine commented, "I love you" followed by three love heart emojis.

