Macaulay Culkin reprises Home Alone character for advert

Macaulay Culkin has reprised his Home Alone character Kevin McCallister for a new Google advert.

In the commercial for Google Assistant, the 38-year-old actor recreates scenes that he filmed for the 1990 Christmas classic when he was nine years old.

Within sets made to look exactly like the original, a now grown-up Kevin discovers he has the house to himself, and proceeds to try on aftershave in front of a bathroom mirror, jump on his parents' bed and watch a black and white crime film.

However, this time around he has the help of a Google Assistant to make his life easier, with the actor talking to the pizza delivery man at the front door while he's sat in front of the television and letting the device take care of "Operation Kevin" - his plan to make the empty house appear inhabited.

The advert ends with Kevin looking out of his window as a robbers' van drives off, with the message, "Make Google do it," flashing up. So far, the commercial has had over six million views on YouTube.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Macaulay posted, "#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you're curious you should totally watch this."

He also responded to sports radio host Matt Camp who said it was a shame they didn't film the scene where Kevin asks a shop assistant if his toothbrush is approved by the American Dental Association, and revealed, "We actually shot that bit. Didn't make the final cut I guess."

A making-of video was released to accompany the ad, and it shows outtakes and a side-by-side comparison of shots in the commercial versus the film. Speaking to the camera, the actor said, "It was interesting going back and doing a lot of this stuff. They did a really good job on the set decoration and the props. And all the shots were really spot-on. I'm hoping that people are really gonna dig it."

Macaulay last played Kevin in 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.